HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on HMSY shares. CJS Securities downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get HMS alerts:

NASDAQ:HMSY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,048. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in HMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in HMS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in HMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in HMS by 3.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in HMS by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.