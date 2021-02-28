Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.47 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $20.99 or 0.00045353 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $13.59 million and $16.47 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.86 or 0.00470759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00078555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.94 or 0.00466609 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00194698 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

