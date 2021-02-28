Stakinglab 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Stakinglab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $1,312.68 and approximately $39.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00019552 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004990 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000841 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000897 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LABXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.