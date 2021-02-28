Zacks: Analysts Expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. North American Construction Group reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

NOA traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 100,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,179. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

