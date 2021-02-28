Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $150.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.07.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,403,817,658 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $129.92. 14,067,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,462. The stock has a market cap of $367.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

