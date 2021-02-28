CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of CLGX traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.66. 1,950,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,131. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $90.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the third quarter worth about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in CoreLogic by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

