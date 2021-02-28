Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. 1,844,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $4,901,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

