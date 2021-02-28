Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.51. 1,133,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

