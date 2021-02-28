Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$9.24 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.42. 8,910,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,314. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.44%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.