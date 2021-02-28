Brokerages Set Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Target Price at $5.59

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,176. The company has a market cap of $651.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.