Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target at $73.67

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $53.49. 1,381,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,641. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. JFrog has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

