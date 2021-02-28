BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $108.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.43.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Bank of America downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in BioNTech by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,700,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 328.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 76,131 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.