Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

RAIFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

