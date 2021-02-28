Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,045 ($26.72).

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPLM shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

LON:DPLM traded down GBX 42 ($0.55) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,318 ($30.28). 439,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,128. The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. Diploma PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,618 ($34.20). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,343.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,168.91.

In other Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) news, insider Johnny Thomson bought 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, for a total transaction of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

