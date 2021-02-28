Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

ALFVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.16. 15,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

