uPlexa (UPX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,842.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $333,858.34 and $1,842.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,612,559,738 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

