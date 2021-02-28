SEEN (SEEN) Price Hits $8.83 on Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, SEEN has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One SEEN token can currently be purchased for about $8.83 or 0.00019485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $67,691.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.81 or 0.00465213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00073959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00077801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00079827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.72 or 0.00473849 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00199314 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

SEEN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

