Honest (HNST) Achieves Market Cap of $2.01 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Honest has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $25,358.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.81 or 0.00465213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00073959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00077801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00079827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.72 or 0.00473849 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00199314 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.