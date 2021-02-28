Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £124.99 ($163.30).

Several equities analysts have commented on FLTR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £147.90 ($193.23) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting £138.20 ($180.56). The company had a trading volume of 330,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,347. The stock has a market cap of £24.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.44. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 1 year high of £162.90 ($212.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of £143.40 and a 200 day moving average of £134.67.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

