Zacks: Analysts Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.55). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.18. 389,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,449. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nevro by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

