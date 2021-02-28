Meme Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. Meme has a market capitalization of $41.93 million and approximately $19.99 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can currently be purchased for about $1,497.34 or 0.03273245 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.21 or 0.00437675 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006240 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00033943 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

