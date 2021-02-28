Analysts Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,099.90, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

