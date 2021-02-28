Zacks: Analysts Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.01. Livent reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Livent by 480.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,264 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Livent by 2,007.2% in the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,749 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Livent by 8,582.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Livent by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Livent by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

LTHM traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,898. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.