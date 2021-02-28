Zacks: Analysts Expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Brokerages predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) will announce $20.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings. LiveXLive Media posted sales of $9.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full-year sales of $64.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.19 million to $64.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.36 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $102.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LiveXLive Media.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 52,110 shares of company stock worth $153,689. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 523,610 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 977,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,531. The firm has a market cap of $299.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. LiveXLive Media has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

