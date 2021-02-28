Comparing Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) & SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) and Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SES and Renishaw, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES 0 3 4 0 2.57 Renishaw 1 1 1 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

SES has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renishaw has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Renishaw shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SES and Renishaw’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES 10.35% 4.62% 2.24% Renishaw N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SES and Renishaw’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES $2.22 billion 2.06 $331.74 million $0.60 13.25 Renishaw $643.28 million 9.59 $360,000.00 $0.64 132.50

SES has higher revenue and earnings than Renishaw. SES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renishaw, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SES beats Renishaw on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SES Company Profile

SES S.A. provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services. It also provides range of services to accelerate business and address critical network challenges for aero, cloud, energy, government, maritime, telecom, and mobile network operator customers; and various network platforms and services. The company was formerly known as SES Global S.A. and changed its name to SES S.A. in 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors. It also provides healthcare products, such as craniomaxillofacial custom-made implants, dental scanners, dental computer-aided design software, neurosurgical robots and accessories, neurosurgical planning software, neurosurgical implants, drug delivery systems, Raman microscopes, analysers, and hybrid Raman systems. In addition, the company offers travel agency services. It serves the aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, consumer products, healthcare, power generation, resource exploration, electronics, heavy, precision manufacturing, and medical industries, as well as scientific, research, and analysis industries. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom.

