AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get AXT alerts:

NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 445,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,477. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $534.01 million, a PE ratio of -430.86 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $868,390. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AXT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.