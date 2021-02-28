TerraUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC on major exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $694.60 million and approximately $26.40 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006409 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005476 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 693,635,218 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

