-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dyadic International by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 51,590 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dyadic International by 400.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,277 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dyadic International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,023 shares during the period. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 166,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

