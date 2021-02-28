Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.0446 on Major Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $16,970.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.62 or 0.00462613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00074813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00076659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00079585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00053412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.39 or 0.00470936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00198349 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 38,830,653 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

