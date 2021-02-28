OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. 412,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

