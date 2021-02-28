DeFinition Hits Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, DeFinition has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One DeFinition token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002051 BTC on major exchanges. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $111.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.62 or 0.00462613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00074813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00076659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00079585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00053412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.39 or 0.00470936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00198349 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

Buying and Selling DeFinition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

