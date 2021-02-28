Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $178.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

ZS traded up $9.24 on Tuesday, hitting $205.03. 3,709,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,904. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

