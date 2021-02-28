BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.86 Million

Analysts forecast that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will announce $20.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.80 million to $20.92 million. BayCom reported sales of $22.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BayCom will report full-year sales of $83.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.28 million, with estimates ranging from $82.50 million to $86.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCML shares. TheStreet raised BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCML traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. 33,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a market cap of $202.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BayCom has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $22.37.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

