CONTRACOIN 1-Day Volume Tops $53,977.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $15.57 million and $53,977.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00074754 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000204 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.71 or 0.00239866 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015723 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,352,472 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

