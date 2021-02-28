Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post $656.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.73 million and the highest is $671.00 million. Guess’ posted sales of $842.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GES. B. Riley lifted their target price on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 787,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Guess’ by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

