Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

WYNMF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,722. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

