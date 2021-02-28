zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €163.14 ($191.93).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

ZO1 stock traded down €2.50 ($2.94) during trading on Friday, hitting €202.00 ($237.65). 16,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €196.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €163.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. zooplus has a 1 year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 1 year high of €244.00 ($287.06).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

