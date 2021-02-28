Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €153.86 ($181.01).

Several research firms have issued reports on DB1. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

ETR:DB1 traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €135.55 ($159.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The business’s 50-day moving average is €135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €141.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion and a PE ratio of 22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

