Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.45.

WAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

WAL stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 701,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,261. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $99.39.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,617,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

