FLETA (FLETA) Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. FLETA has a market cap of $5.54 million and $852,019.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.67 or 0.00776375 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00030365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00030420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00040435 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,459,157 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

