Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 183.33 ($2.40).

Several analysts have recently commented on SRP shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of SRP stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 130 ($1.70). 9,593,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,018. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15. Serco Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Serco Group plc (SRP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Serco Group plc (SRP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

In related news, insider Roy A. Gardner acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

About Serco Group plc (SRP.L)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

