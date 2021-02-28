Huobi BTC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $339.66 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $44,308.28 or 0.99737694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $213.13 million and approximately $339.66 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00460918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00075270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00076766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00080723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.16 or 0.00475313 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00203334 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

