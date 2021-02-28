Swap Achieves Market Cap of $251,093.57 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Swap has a market capitalization of $251,093.57 and $493.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 44.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.40 or 0.00462483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00075556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00076649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00080027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00052800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.07 or 0.00472852 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00200468 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,581,959 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XWPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.