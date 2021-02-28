Critical Contrast: Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) vs. Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ayro and Gogo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Gogo 1 4 1 0 2.00

Gogo has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential downside of 20.68%. Given Gogo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gogo is more favorable than Ayro.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and Gogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87% Gogo -48.02% N/A -13.63%

Volatility and Risk

Ayro has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogo has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Gogo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ayro and Gogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $6.08 million 31.87 -$4.90 million N/A N/A Gogo $835.73 million 1.21 -$146.00 million ($1.24) -9.56

Ayro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gogo.

Summary

Gogo beats Ayro on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights outside of North America for North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment offers equipment for inflight connectivity, including voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include Gogo Biz, an inflight broadband service that utilizes air-to-ground (ATG) network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an inflight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

