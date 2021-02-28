Contrasting Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) & Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Property Partners and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Property Partners presently has a consensus price target of $15.56, indicating a potential downside of 8.67%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $7.60 billion 0.97 $1.05 billion N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 3.65 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners -17.60% -2.24% -0.86% Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68%

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

