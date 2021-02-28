BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.29. BRP posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOOO. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. 58,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,144. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 3.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BRP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

