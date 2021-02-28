AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,316.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $387,841.39 and $1,316.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00050067 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

