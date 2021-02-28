Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.18). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

SGMO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 3,344,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

