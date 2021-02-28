Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

TLTZY stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

