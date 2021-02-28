Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

FQVTF stock remained flat at $$33.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

